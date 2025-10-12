Just one season removed from winning two College Football Playoff games, James Franklin's seat quickly warmed as the Nittany Lions opened the 2025 season 3-3 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions took quick action on Sunday following another shocking loss, this time to Northwestern, firing Franklin despite a largely successful 104-45 run in Happy Valley as he departs tied with Rip Engle as the program's second-winningest head coach of all time, behind only Joe Paterno.

With a rich tradition, huge resources and a clear path to the playoffs in the future, the Penn State football coaching search should feature some of the biggest names in the sport. Who all is on the Penn State football hot board? If you love the Nittany Lions, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Penn State in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of experts are saying at Lions247.

If you want all of the latest Penn State coaching search news and info, there's no better place than Lions247. It's the most trusted source for intel on the Nittany Lions and has the largest and most dedicated community of Penn State fans. The team of insiders with over 20 years of experience will tell you what's happening before it happens. Sign up for a VIP membership now and unlock all of the intel, info, analysis and more as the Lions search for its next head coach for the first time in over a decade.

Lions247 with Fight on State brings fans trusted coverage from a dedicated team of insiders. With 20+ years and a staff that includes Mark Brennan, Tyler Donohue, Tyler Calvaruso, Daniel Gallen, the site delivers daily updates, recruiting scoop, and team news. Lions247 with Fight on State is the market leader in coverage of Penn State athletics! Join the conversation and experience the power of the Lions247 with the Fight on State community. Want even more? Sign up for a VIP membership now and unlock all the insider content and features today.

And right now, Lions247 is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Lions247 already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to Lions247 now to see them all.

Top Penn State football coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Penn State football coaching hot board is Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. He led huge turnarounds at Temple and Baylor before a largely unsuccessful stint with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He struggled to gain traction at Nebraska through his first two season, though the Cornhuskers are off to a 5-1 start in his third season.

"Through the first 90 minutes post-Franklin firing, this is the name that has come up most in speaking with people well-connected to the agent industry," said Donohue. "A former Penn State player and Pat Kraft employee (as Temple head coach), the 50-year-old Matt Rhule is in Year 3 leading the Cornhuskers. It's on track to be his best season yet, as No. 25 Nebraska is 5-1 following results of 7-6 (2024) and 5-7 (2023)." See more candidates at Lions247.

How to get insider Penn State coaching search updates

The rest of the list includes several other exciting possibilities, including a national champion coach who would be "a big swing." You can only see who it is by joining Lions247.

Who are the top names in the Penn State football coaching search, and which championship coach could the Nittany Lions take a big swing on? Go to Lions247 to see their Penn State coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with extensive experience covering the Nittany Lions, and find out.

And remember, Lions247 is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Lions247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.