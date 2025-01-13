Penn State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time this season, but several late mistakes led to a 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. The Nittany Lions are 1-18 against top-five teams under head coach James Franklin, who is coming off his 11th season at the helm. He is tasked with rebuilding the 2025 Penn State football roster since the Nittany Lions are expected to lose key players at multiple positions. All-American defensive end Abdul Carter declared for the NFL Draft just hours after the loss to Notre Dame, with the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year expected to be a top-five pick.

Carter played through a left shoulder injury against the Fighting Irish, but still had his 12th sack of the season. The rest of the Penn State football roster has five days to decide whether they want to enter the college football transfer portal, making this a critical window for Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff.

Penn State football roster news

The Nittany Lions are expected to have quarterback Drew Allar back next season, as he announced in December that he intends to return for a third straight year as the starter. Finding more production around him will be paramount, especially after Penn State did not complete a single pass to a wide receiver on Thursday. Tight end Tyler Warren is headed to the NFL after racking up 105 receptions this season, leaving a huge void in the offense.

Warren received some consideration for the Heisman Trophy and was easily the most productive player on the field. Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both have decisions to make regarding the NFL, too. The Nittany Lions have already added Troy transfer wide receiver Devonte Ross and USC transfer wideout Kyron Hudson to their 2025 roster, but they will likely be looking for another big addition.

Defensively, Carter is one of at least five defensive linemen set to depart this offseason. Safeties Jaylen Reed and Kevin Winston Jr. are headed to the draft, while safety Zakee Wheatley announced in December his intention to return for another year. Get more football roster updates at Lions247.

