One of the most talented running backs in the 2022 recruiting class has made his college decision. Nicholas Singleton, a four-star running back from Governor Mifflin High School in Reading, Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to Penn State live on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday afternoon. Singleton chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Needless to say, Penn State is getting an absolute stud.

"Penn State is the school I love," Singleton told 247Sports. "It felt at home when I went down there for my official, my parents could tell they treated me like family."

Singleton, a 6-foot, 210-pounder, is the sixth-ranked running back in the country and the second-ranked overall player in the state of Pennsylvania. He rushed for 3,001 yards and 54 touchdowns over the last two seasons on the gridiron while clocking a 10.89 100-yard dash during his junior year track and field season.

"Really the running backs they produce," Singleton added to 247Sports. "Journey (Brown), Saquon (Barkley), Miles (Sanders)," Singleton said. "I love Coach Franklin and Coach Seider. It's close to home and the players there are amazing. The players they treat us like family."

Gabe Brooks, midland region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Singleton.

"Stoutly built back with good height and overall bulk," Brooks wrote. "Plus frame length with space for a bit more mass, but will leave high school with college-ready size. Slasher with home run-hitting big-play ability. A bit upright in gait but shrinks target and enhances leverage upon contact. Shows impressive contact balance and gains yardage through tacklers. Accelerates quickly with terrific downhill burst. Plants foot and takes off in cutback situations. Excellent top-end speed supported on the track with a 10.89 100 as a junior. Also posted an impressive 46-1 shot put. Noticeably improved explosiveness and run violence in junior season. Production supported that with 164 rushing yards and almost three touchdowns per game in eight contests.

"Big-play potency proven by 12.53 yards per carry in 2020. Produces big numbers and has not been overworked in sophomore and junior seasons (3,001 yards on 287 carries). Owns multiple shuttle times of 4.25 or faster and shows corresponding elusiveness to make defenders miss in space. Also played limited defensive snaps in 2020 (13 tackles, one INT). All data suggests great fluidity, but occasionally runs a bit tight-hipped. Very limited pass-catching opportunities coming from a run-oriented scheme. Big-play speed is undeniable but will need to harness run-bouncing tendencies vs. P5 competition. Entering senior season, looks like one of the nation's top running backs in the 2022 recruiting class. Projects to the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."

Singleton is the 18th player to commit to James Franklin's Nittany Lions during the 2022 recruiting cycle. That class currently ranks No. 3 in the country in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.