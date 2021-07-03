Penn State's holiday weekend got off to a terrific start Saturday when three-star linebacker Keon Wylie announced his commitment to Penn State on CBSSports HQ. Wylie, a 6-2, 210-pound linebacker from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, chose his home-state school over Pitt and Kentucky. He had taken official visits to all three schools over the last month.

"When I went up there [to Penn State], I was the only linebacker there that they were recruiting," Wylie said. "They showed me how they could move me around with down and distances. They explained it thoroughly of how they can use me since I was the only one there."

Wylie also said that a big selling point on Penn State was that they hope to use him in a role similar to the one Micah Parsons played. Parsons, another Pennsylvania native, was recently selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wylie is the 14th commitment and first linebacker in Penn State's 2022 class. It's a class that was already ranked eighth in the country and second in the Big Ten before Wylie's commitment, and now moves up ahead of Texas A&M for the seventh-ranked class in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings.