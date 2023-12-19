Penn State has hired former Indiana coach Tom Allen as its new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Allen replaces Manny Diaz, who departed to take a head coaching job at Duke.

Allen joined Indiana as a defensive coordinator in 2016 and was promoted to the head job after Kevin Wilson resigned. He went on to lead Indiana to a 24-21 record through his first four full seasons, including a historic 6-2 campaign during the pandemic that ended with Indiana's best AP finish (No. 7) since 1967. Ironically, the top win of Allen's career came against Penn State as then-quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reached across the goal line for a walk-off 2-point conversion in a 36-35 overtime thriller.

Allen did a sensational job of finding star assistants early in his career, including now-Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and South Alabama coach Kane Wommack. Unfortunately, the well ran dry later in his career. Allen went 33-49 at Indiana, including 9-27 in his final three seasons. The Hoosiers hired James Madison coach Curt Cignetti to replace him.

"I have always had a ton of respect for Tom Allen, and we are excited to welcome him to our staff," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. "I've enjoyed following his coaching career and his experirence as a head coach and defensive play caller will bring tremendous value to our program. Coach Allen has led aggressive and attacking style defenses that will complement what we have already established."

Allen takes over a Penn State defense entering one of its biggest seasons in recent memory. The Nittany Lions return quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and several key contributors on defense. The Nittany Lions will be a popular pick in the Big Ten race, especially in an expanded College Football Playoff.