After whiffing on numerous candidates, Penn State has turned the focus of its long, winding coaching search to a prominent name in the Big 12. The Nittany Lions are targeting Iowa State's Matt Campbell, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The two sides had talks on Thursday.

Campbell has achieved unprecedented success, posting a 72-55 record throughout a decade-long tenure at Iowa State and has been tied to various coaching searches across the Big Ten on numerous occasions. Each time his name popped up as a candidate for a premier job, though, Campbell elected to remain with the Cyclones. Prior to his stint at Iowa State, Campbell made a name for himself as a head coach by going 35-15 across five seasons leading Toledo in the MAC.

While it has taken until late in the process for Campbell to emerge as a Penn State target, his track record of maximizing his program's potential indicates he could thrive with the Nittany Lions. Campbell inherited a perennial middling operation when he took the Iowa State job in 2016, and he quickly turned his program into one of the Big 12's most consistent winners. After a three-win debut, the Cyclones posted just one losing season from 2017 onward. They racked up five consecutive bowl appearances for the first time in school history and reached their first conference championship game in an 11-win 2024 campaign.

Kalani Sitake sends Penn State coaching search back to drawing board again as eight targets spurn interest Robby Kalland

Should Penn State close the deal with Campbell, it would bring a splendid conclusion to a coaching search that turned sour as candidate after candidate brushed off interest in the Penn State job. Eight presumptive candidates locked up contract extensions or engaged in such conversations with their current schools instead of taking the position. On Thursday, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer became the latest to deny ties to the Nittany Lions.

This prolonged search has had major ramifications on the program's immediate outlook. Penn State inked just two recruits on Signing Day after losing countless commits, many of whom followed Franklin to Virginia Tech. Reconstructing the recruiting class and attacking the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2 would be among Campbell's most pressing tasks upon his arrival.

CBS Sports will have more on this news as it develops.