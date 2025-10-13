Penn State made the biggest move thus far on the 2025 college football coaching carousel when it fired James Franklin on Sunday amid a stunning three-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions' change in leadership sent shockwaves through the sport, and a number of former Nittany Lions spoke up with a range of reactions, including Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons, program legend LaVar Arrington, and former quarterback Trace McSorley.

Franklin's shortcomings against elite competition and Penn State's consecutive losses this season to Big Ten bottom-dwellers created what the university deemed an untenable situation. But Parsons indicated that he did not fully agree with the program's decision.

Parsons was a 2019 consensus All-American under Franklin's tutelage and shined with the Nittany Lions as an eventual first-round NFL Draft pick. He played two seasons at Penn State and excelled in his lone year as a starter in helping the program reach 11 wins.

That was one of six seasons with double-digit victories for Franklin. The 12-year Nittany Lions coach places his program at the forefront of college football as a mainstay in the Big Ten championship race and top 25 rankings. Each of Franklin's last 10 teams cracked the top eight of the AP Top 25 poll, and last year's squad set a program record with 13 wins en route to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Those achievements left a lasting impression on program legends like Arrington, who did not play for Franklin but watched closely as the Nittany Lions returned to the perennial heights that were the norm throughout the Joe Paterno era.

"Coach Franklin took on a daunting task when he became PSU's head guy," Arrington said on Instagram. "He did a job that most wouldn't try or could do! I will be forever grateful for your service to our team and our program. I know your heart and I know you wanted the best for our team and our community. I wish you and your family well Coach.

"Life happens and sometimes we have hard things to endure," Arrington continued. "Not everyone makes a difference along the way. You did and I'm grateful that We had you to guide us when times weren't so good. From getting through one of the biggest scandals in college sports history to 1 play away from being in the national championship a year ago. You did well coach. Will always be here for you and always respect and love my guy!!! We Are!!!! We Are Better because of you!!"

In the end, three consecutive losses, including two to UCLA and Northwestern, cost Franklin his job. Penn State carried national championship aspirations into this season after returning most of the top contributors from last year's College Football Playoff semifinal roster, and its sudden fall from the top of the title race to the bottom of the Big Ten standings was the last straw in a tenure that lacked signature wins. Franklin went just 4-21 against AP top-10 teams and closed his Penn State career with 15 consecutive losses to teams in the top six.

"Coach, I really don't have words to express my gratitude," said former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, whom Franklin hired this year as an assistant quarterbacks coach. Together, McSorley and Franklin hit the 11-win mark twice and in 2016 won the Big Ten.

"You believed in me when others didn't," McSorley said. You pushed me to be the best player and man I could be. You were there for me at my highest and lowest points on and off the field. You showed me what hard work, dedication, loyalty, and leadership looks like. I wouldn't have wanted to play for anybody else in the world. It always starts with I love you and ends with I love you. Love you Coach!"

Penn State's coaching search may be the most prominent on the 2025 carousel. It is not every season that a job of this caliber comes open, and with the rich tradition and immense resources that come with the Nittany Lions position, the program could have its pick of some of the nation's most promising candidates. Nebraska's Matt Rhule and Indiana's Curt Cignetti are two of the numerous massive names to watch as the search begins.