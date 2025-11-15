Big Ten teams with matching records will meet on Saturday as the Penn State Nittany Lions visit the Michigan State Spartans. Both squads are 3-6 overall and also 0-6 in conference play, making them and Purdue the only winless Big Ten teams. The Nittany Lions nearly upset No. 2 Indiana on Saturday but ultimately fell, 27-24. The Spartans had a bye last week but suffered a 23-20 overtime loss to Minnesota in its their contest on Nov. 1. Both teams enter in on six-game losing streaks.

Kickoff from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Penn State won the last matchup, 42-0, at Ford Field in 2023. The Nittany Lions are 7-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Penn State vs. Michigan State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Be sure to watch this game on CBS or Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Penn State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Penn State vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Penn State spread Penn State -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Michigan State vs. Penn State over/under 49.5 points Michigan State vs. Penn State money line Penn State -274, Michigan State +221 Michigan State vs. Penn State picks See picks at SportsLine Michigan State vs. Penn State streaming Paramount +

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Michigan State vs. Penn State 10,000 times is going Under 49.5 total points. Both teams have inexperienced quarterbacks under center as Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic has just one FBS start under his belt, while Penn State's Ethan Grunkemeyer has only three starts. That inexperience has been on full display for both, and it's stunted their respective offenses.

Milivojevic was sacked seven times in his debut, while Grunkemeyer has four interceptions, three total fumbles and just one passing touchdown across his three starts. With the model projecting there to be more turnovers than passing touchdowns, both teams are forecasted to score under their season averages.

The teams combine for 43 points as the Under hits in nearly 70% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Penn State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Michigan State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.