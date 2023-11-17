Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Rutgers 6-4, Penn State 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Rutgers is staring down a pretty large 20.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's match. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Saturday was a slow day for Rutgers as the team failed to score. Their painful 22-0 defeat to Iowa might stick with them for a while. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Rutgers in their matchups with Iowa: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Scarlet Knights had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 127 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Iowa gained 402.

Two of the premier teams in all of college football squared off on Saturday, but Penn State was not quite premier enough. They fell 24-15 to Michigan. It was the first time this season that Penn State let down their fans at home.

Penn State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Drew Allar, who rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Rutgers' loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for Penn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-1.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Penn State, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Scarlet Knights have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 169.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Nittany Lions struggle in that department as they've been even better at 172.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Penn State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Penn State has won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 8 years.