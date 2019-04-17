Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens exploring options by entering NCAA transfer portal

Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247 Sports confirmed on Wednesday. News of Stevens exploring a transfer from the Nittany Lions was first reported by Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.

Stevens, a fifth-year senior for Penn State who has spent the last three seasons as a backup to Trace McSorley, spent time on the field as a tight end/slot receiver as well, catching 14 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 506 yards and eight touchdowns. As a passer during his career in Happy Valley, Stevens is 24 of 41 for 304 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Some believed Stevens would be the logical replacement for McSorely with the Nittany Lions, but he's been limited all spring after undergoing surgery in December. Because of that, he hadn't been participating much in spring practice, and redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford received most of the first-team reps.

Considering Stevens' decision to enter the transfer portal, one has to wonder if Clifford hasn't established himself as the favorite to win the starting job this spring.

It's important to point out, however, that just because Stevens has entered the transfer portal, it doesn't mean he has to depart Penn State; he could just be exploring his options. Stevens was a three-star dual-threat QB in the 2015 recruiting class. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native chose Penn State over a number of other programs, including fellow Big Ten schools such as Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue.