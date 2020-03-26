Penn State recruiting: Nittany Lions land commitment from No. 45 overall player in the Class of 2021

Recruiting has screeched to a halt around the college football world, but that hasn't stopped some of the nation's top prospects from committing. Penn State is the latest high-profile program to receive a pledge from a top-tier prospect. The Nittany Lions landed the commitment of offensive lineman Landon Tengwall on Thursday. Tengwall is a four-star prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the Class of 2021.

"Coach [James] Franklin, he's the best coach in the nation," he told 247Sports. "[Offensive line] coach Phil Trautwein, I'm so excited to get coached by him. The players there, I can't wait to be teammates with them. It's a great atmosphere there too."

Tengwall, the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the upcoming class, also opened up on what led to his decision to choose Penn State over heavy-hitters including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and others.

"It really just came down to what I've talked about this whole time -- feel. Penn State felt right," he said. "It may be because I took way more trips to Penn State, but it felt like home to me. I would say that the type of guys around Penn State, the coaches and players, is definitely more my type of people. Those are the ones I associate with more. I've never actually spoken on that, but I feel like that's definitely a factor."

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder from Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, and the top-ranked prospect in the state, has the ability to become a star in Happy Valley.

"Offensive tackle frame with length and size but an also move to guard," wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn. "Carries 300 pounds like it is 280. Agile and athletic. College-ready strength. Fires off quickly and low at snap. Knee bender who sinks hips and wins leverage. Devastating initial punch. Hand placement is accurate. Clean footwork and adept at pulling. Has body control. Blocks at second level. Nasty, physical, plays with attitude. Finishes his blocks. Needs to refine kick-step to cover edge against speed. Continue to work on flexibility. Elite level prospect who can play at elite school as a freshman. Potential second-round NFL draft pick."

Tengwell is Penn State's third commitment in the upcoming recruiting class. He joins three-star athlete Liam Clifford and three-star guard Nate Bruce in its current Class of 2021.