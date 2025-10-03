A Big Ten showdown features Drew Allar and the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) and Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins (0-4) matching up on Saturday. Last weekend, PSU fell 30-24 to Oregon in a double overtime tilt. Meanwhile, UCLA is still winless this season and is playing under interim head coach Tim Skipper. On Sept. 27, Northwestern beat the Bruins 17-14, though UCLA did cover for the first time this season in that loss. Penn State defeated UCLA 27-11 in their previous outing last season.

Kickoff from Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA is set for 3:30 ET. The Nittany Lions are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. UCLA odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State senior quarterback Drew Allar is completing 62% of his throws for 763 passing yards and six touchdowns. Last season against UCLA, Allar went 17-of-24 for 237 passing yards and a passing touchdown. Senior running back Kaytron Allen has a team-high 327 rushing yards with four rushing scores and 7.1 yards per game. Senior running back Nicholas Singleton is another playmaker in the backfield, as he's logged 200 rushing yards and a team-high five rushing touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why UCLA can cover

Sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a dual-threat playmaker. He has 788 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. The California native also leads the team in rushing yards (204) with another rushing score. Sophomore receiver Kwazi Gilmer has team highs in catches (19) and receiving yards (225). He has gone over 50 receiving yards in three straight games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Penn State vs. UCLA picks

