No. 7 Penn State will travel to the West Coast for a matchup with UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl on CBS. The Nittany Lions are coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Oregon last weekend and will look to bounce back against one of the few winless teams in the FBS.

The Nittany Lions started the season 3-0 with wins over Nevada, FIU and Villanova before facing their first-ranked opponent of the 2025 campaign. With the loss to Oregon, Penn State coach James Franklin dropped to 2-21 during his tenure when facing an opponent ranked in the top six of the AP Top 25 poll.

UCLA entered this season with a significant amount of hype after landing former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava via the transfer portal. The Bruins fired their former coach, DeShaun Foster, last month following an embarrassing loss to New Mexico at home and are one of just four FBS teams that haven't won a game this season.

Penn State vs. UCLA: Need to know

Penn State has an opportunity to get back on track: The Nittany Lions missed a marquee opportunity to steal a game at home after being down by double digits in the fourth quarter against Oregon. A win over the Ducks in a rematch of last season's Big Ten title game would've changed the trajectory of the entire season, but Penn State will have to turn the page fast with an interesting stretch of games upcoming starting with a cross-country trip to Southern California.

UCLA's OL vs. Penn State's DL is the matchup to watch: This game will be won (and lost) in the trenches. Penn State has a stout defensive line headlined by star edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton. In total, seven different players on the Nittany Lions' roster have recorded at least one sack this season. Meanwhile, Iamaleava has been one of the most pressured quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season. If Penn State's defensive line can get home, it could be a long day for the Bruins.

UCLA is on the wrong side of a dreadful stat: The only team in the FBS that hasn't led at any point this season is UCLA. After losing by 65 points combined during its first three games, UCLA showed fight against Northwestern last weekend. The Bruins mounted a comeback and had a chance to send the game to overtime on their final drive, but time ran out. UCLA's final drive -- which lasted 1:29 -- netted just a single yard on five plays.

Where to watch Penn State vs. UCLA live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Penn State vs. UCLA predictions, pick



Penn State is coming off an emotional loss, while UCLA is searching to lead in a game for the first time this season. Something will have to give on Saturday. Penn State's defense should be able to get pressure on Iamaleava, which could make it a long day for UCLA's offense. However, look for the Bruins to cover. They're coming off their best showing of the season against Northwestern. Penn State will win this game, but won't cover the nearly four-touchdown spread. PICK: UCLA +26.5

