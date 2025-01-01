New Year's Eve kicks off the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff as No. 3 seed Boise State debuts against No. 6 seed Penn State. The Nittany Lions reach the quarterfinals fresh off crushing 11-seed SMU 38-10 in one of the top performances of the first round. Penn State forced a pair of pick sixes in the first half to put the game away.

Boise State earned a first-round bye after an impressive 12-1 season with the only loss coming against unanimous No. 1 Oregon in Week 2. The Broncos cruised through an undefeated Mountain West schedule and only played three games closer than 14 points in conference play.

These two programs have never met, and now they battle on the biggest of stages in the College Football Playoff. Both programs won their most recent Fiesta Bowl appearances. In fact, the Nittany Lions and Broncos are a combined 10-0 in the Fiesta Bowl since the game started in 1971.

Follow along with LIVE updates from the Fiesta Bowl as Penn State battles Boise State.

Where to watch Fiesta Bowl live

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Penn State vs. Boise State: Need to know

Heisman Trophy finalist: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is capping off one of the greatest seasons in college football history with an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Jeanty rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns and is only 131 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' all-time rushing record. Penn State has only allowed more than 131 yards on the ground against Oregon and USC this season, so Jeanty will have his work cut out.

Do-everything star: Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was one of the breakout players in college football during the 2024 season. Warren emerged as perhaps the best tight end in America, catching 92 passes for 1,095 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another four touchdowns on the ground. He lines up everywhere from inline to slot to center. Boise State's pass defense ranks No. 109 nationally, and they have not met a player the caliber of Warren.

Fiesta Bowl history: Boise State's finest moment as a college football program came in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl in a battle against No. 7 Oklahoma. In overtime, Boise State ran a legendary hook-and-ladder play that sprung running back Ian Johnson for a game-winning 2-point conversion. However, Penn State has also put together some historic Fiesta Bowl performances, including a 14-10 win over Miami in 1987 to capture the 1986 AP national championship.

Fiesta Bowl prediction, picks



Penn State was able to take advantage of miscues from SMU, but the Broncos rarely make mistakes. In fact, Boise State is tied for No. 2 nationally in turnovers lost with only four fumbles and four interceptions. Even the steady Nittany Lions had 13 turnovers. Ultimately, it means the game will stay closer than expected for four quarters. Pick: Boise State +11

