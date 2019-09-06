Penn State vs. Buffalo odds: 2019 Week 2 picks, predictions from proven computer model

Penn State will take on Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Penn State and Buffalo gave bettors opposite results last week. The Nittany Lions managed to cover a massive 44-point spread and come way with a decisive win over Idaho. Meanwhile, Buffalo failed to cover a 41.5-point spread against Robert Morris, but still won 38-10. On Saturday, the Nittany Lions are favored by 30.5 in the latest Penn State vs. Buffalo odds, while the Over-Under is 56. Before you make any Penn State vs. Buffalo picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Buffalo vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a strong point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

When you finish with 495 more yards than your opponent like Penn State did last Saturday, you come away with plenty of momentum. Penn State won 79-7 over Idaho, holding the Vandals to just four yards rushing on 28 carries. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford accumulated 280 passing yards and picked up 57 more on the ground on seven carries.

Meanwhile, Buffalo took care of business in its home opener, rushing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Two numbers from last season to keep in mind before kickoff: The Nittany Lions were 15th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 34. The Bulls have displayed plenty of offensive firepower of their own, as they ranked 12th in the nation in total touchdowns, closing the year with 64 overall.

So who wins Penn State vs. Buffalo? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Buffalo spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.