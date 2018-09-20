Penn State vs. Illinois odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 8-1 on Nittany Lions' games

The Penn State Nittany Lions continue their pursuit of a Big Ten title and a potential College Football Playoff berth when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. ET Friday. In the latest Penn State vs. Illinois odds, the Nittany Lions are 28-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 60. Before you make any Penn State vs. Illinois picks, check out what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. Oh already is crushing college football in 2018 and is coming off a week in which he went 4-1 with his spread selections. However, he's even more impressive when it comes to handicapping Penn State, as he boasts an 8-1 mark over the past two years in picks for or against the Nittany Lions.

Oh improved on his astounding Penn State record just last week when he recommended backing the Lions as a 35-point favorite against Kent State. They rolled to a 63-10 victory, covering the number with plenty of room to spare. Anyone who followed Oh's advice picked up another easy winner.

Oh knows the Nittany Lions are rolling after a close call in Week 1 against Appalachian State. Behind Heisman candidate Trace McSorley, they have won their past two games by a combined score of 114-16 and obliterated big point spreads in the process. Penn State now looks like the same team that made a strong drive for a playoff berth the past two seasons before coming up short.

McSorley continues to torch defenses with his precise execution of Penn State's lethal collection of run-pass option plays. The senior dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 603 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. He also has rushed for 143 yards and six touchdowns.

Just because Penn State has been hot doesn't mean it will cover a huge number against an Illinois (2-1) club that is noted for being a stubborn home underdog.

One such instance came last week in a 25-19 home loss to South Florida as a 14-point dog. The Illini dominated most of the way and held a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Bulls mounted a late rally.

Illinois exhibited a powerful running game that piled up 212 yards, led by Mike Epstein's 113 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback M.J. Rivers threw for 168 yards while hitting on 20 of 29 passes.

