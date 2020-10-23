A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are 1-9-1 against the spread in their last 11 games as a home underdog. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games.

Penn State has dominated this rivalry over the years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings between these two programs. The Nittany Lions are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Indiana vs. Penn State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 62. Before you make any Penn State vs. Indiana picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. Indiana. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Indiana vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Indiana spread: Penn State -6.5

Penn State vs. Indiana over-under: 62 points

Penn State vs. Indiana money line: Penn State -220, Indiana +190

What you need to know about Penn State

The Nittany Lions finished the 2019 season with an 11-2 record, including a 53-39 win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. That marked Penn State's third 11-win season from 2016 to 2019. Future NFL linebacker Micah Parsons opted out of the 2020 season, denting what is projected to be a strong defense.

New offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will look to steady a unit that was either feast or famine in 2019: the Nittany Lions scored more than 40 points four times and fewer than 20 points three times. Losing running back Journey Brown (knee) for the season will certainly hurt, and quarterback Sean Clifford will need to identify reliable receivers early in the season. Last season, Clifford threw for 2,654 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

What you need to know about Indiana

Coach Tom Allen directed the Hoosiers to an 8-5 record in 2019. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was brilliant when healthy, and he returns as the undisputed QB1 in Bloomington. Twelve of Indiana's top 19 tacklers last season were freshmen and sophomores, which will pay major dividends in 2020. Safety Marcelino Ball is already gone for the season with a preseason knee injury, but eight linemen and linebackers who made at least four tackles for loss last year return, as do four experienced safeties.

The Hoosiers enter Saturday's matchup having covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games. Indiana is also 5-2 in its last seven games against Big Ten opponents.

