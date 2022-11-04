The No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions will be looking to regroup when they face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. Penn State has lost two of its last three games by double digits, including a 44-31 setback against No. 2 Ohio State last week. Indiana is on a five-game losing streak and needs to win three of its final four games to become bowl eligible.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are favored by 14 points in the latest Indiana vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Penn State vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Penn State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Penn State vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Penn State spread: Penn State -14

Indiana vs. Penn State over/under: 49.5 points

Indiana vs. Penn State money line: Indiana +430, Penn State -600

Indiana vs. Penn State picks: See picks here

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana might be on a five-game losing streak, but it has been competitive in its last two games. The Hoosiers lost to Maryland by five points before falling to Rutgers by a touchdown two weeks ago. They had their open date last week, giving them extra time to rest and prepare for Penn State, which is in a tough scheduling spot following an emotional loss to Ohio State at home.

The Nittany Lions are essentially eliminated from the College Football Playoff conversation following their second loss of the season, which might make it hard for them to get motivated for this game. Head coach James Franklin said he could opt to start true freshman Drew Allar at quarterback after veteran Sean Clifford threw three interceptions against Ohio State. Penn State has only covered the spread once in its last seven trips to Indiana, and the quarterback controversy is not going to make it any easier to snap that trend.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State might have lost two of its last three games, but those losses came against two of the top five teams in the country. The Nittany Lions were able to cover the spread against Ohio State, despite Clifford's three interceptions. Five of their six wins this season have come by double digits, so they are used to covering this type of spread.

Wide receiver Parker Washington is coming off a fantastic performance against Ohio State, catching 11 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Indiana's leading receiver, Cam Camper, tore his ACL in the Hoosiers' last game, so he is going to be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Penn State has won 18 of the last 20 meetings between these programs, and Indiana has only covered the spread four times in its last 18 games dating back to last year.

How to make Indiana vs. Penn State picks

The model has simulated Penn State vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Indiana spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.