The Penn State vs. Indiana Big Ten rivalry has been a rather one-sided affair since their nearly yearly meetings began in 1993. Penn State is 24-2 against Indiana as the programs go head-to-head on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Indiana did get the better of Penn State in 2020 though, escaping with a 36-35 overtime win to kick off the 2020 season. Can Indiana shock the college football world yet again?

The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in Penn State University Park. The Nittany Lions are 32-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Indiana odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Penn State vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Indiana vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Indiana spread: Penn State -32

Penn State vs. Indiana over/under: 45.5 points

Penn State vs. Indiana money line: Penn State -8000, Indiana +2200

Why Penn State can cover

No. 10 Penn State has the most dominant defense in the country entering Week 9. The Nittany Lions have allowed the fewest total yards (1,527), yards per game (218.1) and yards per play (3.67) in the country over their 6-1 start. And the defense's statistical dominance isn't due to a soft schedule, as Penn State has played five games against Power 5 schools and held Ohio State to 20 points for just the Buckeyes' second time scoring 20 points or fewer over the last five seasons. That came in a 20-12 loss for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State is second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (181.3), led by the running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The two have more than 400 rushing yards each while averaging at least 4.2 yards per carry. In comparison, Indiana has the worst rush defense in the Big Ten, allowing a conference-high 174.4 rushing yards per game on 4.7 yards per attempt. Penn State has substantial statistical advantages on both sides of the ball, which could lead to a one-sided affair on Saturday.

Why Indiana can cover

Despite Penn State winning 24 of 26 matchups between the two schools straight-up, Penn State hasn't defeated Indiana by 32 points or greater in any of their last 17 meetings. Indiana has scored at least 14 points in four of its last five games overall, so if the Hoosiers can find the end zone twice against Penn State, their defense could contain Penn State enough to cover the spread. Indiana is 0-4 and allowing 37.5 points per game in Big Ten competition this season, but the Hoosiers did hold Ohio State to just 23 points this year.

Indiana averaged 5.3 yards per rush against Rutgers last week, led by Trent Howland's 54 yards on nine carries and quarterback Brendan Sorsby adding 49 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. If Indiana can put together a few long drives with a successful rushing attack, that will limit Penn State's opportunities and chances at covering the five-score spread.

