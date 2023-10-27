The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Indiana Hoosiers on CBS and Paramount+ in Big Ten action on Saturday. Penn State looks to forget about its 20-12 loss to Ohio State last week, falling to 6-1 on the season. Indiana is 2-5, losers of its last three Big Ten games by an average of 29.7 points per game. Penn State has won 24 of 26 all-time matchups between the two programs.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at noon ET at Beaver Stadium in Penn State University Park. The Nittany Lions are 32-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Indiana odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Penn State vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Indiana vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Indiana spread: Penn State -32

Penn State vs. Indiana over/under: 46 points

Penn State vs. Indiana money line: Penn State -9000, Indiana +2500

Why Penn State can cover

Before its 20-12 loss to Ohio State last week, Penn State outscored opponents, 266-48, over its 6-0 start to the season. The Nittany Lions won those six contests by an average of 36.3 points with all three of their Big Ten wins coming by more than two scores. Penn State has defeated Illinois, Iowa and Northwestern this season in conference play, including a dominant 31-0 win over No. 24 Iowa. They also defeated West Virginia, 38-15, in the season-opener.

Penn State was just the second team over the last five seasons to hold the high-powered Ohio State offense to 20 points or fewer in a game last week. Penn State has arguably the best defense in the country, allowing the fewest yards per game (218.1), yards per play (3.67) and total yards (1,527) despite five of their seven games coming against Power 5 schools. Indiana could struggle to move the ball against Penn State.

Why Indiana can cover

Despite Penn State winning 24 of 26 matchups between the two schools straight-up, Penn State hasn't defeated Indiana by 32 points or greater in any of their last 17 meetings. Indiana has scored at least 14 points in four of its last five games overall, so if the Hoosiers can find the end zone twice against Penn State, their defense could contain Penn State enough to cover the spread. Indiana is 0-4 and allowing 37.5 points per game in Big Ten competition this season, but the Hoosiers did hold Ohio State to just 23 points this year.

Indiana averaged 5.3 yards per rush against Rutgers last week, led by Trent Howland's 54 yards on nine carries and quarterback Brendan Sorsby adding 49 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. If Indiana can put together a few long drives with a successful rushing attack, that will limit Penn State's opportunities and chances at covering the five-score spread.

How to make Indiana vs. Penn State picks

