Penn State vs. Indiana odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten East are set to square off at noon ET when the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Beaver Stadium. A loss to Minnesota hurt Penn State's postseason outlook, but with a trip to No. 2 Ohio State looming next weekend, the Nittany Lions remain in the College Football Playoff and Big Ten title picture. The Hoosiers enter the weekend mathematically still alive in the Big Ten East, but more realistically are focused on improving their bowl outlook. The Nittany Lions are 14.5-point favorites, up half a point from the opening line, in the latest Penn State vs. Indiana odds. The over-under is set at 54.5. Be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your own Penn State vs. Indiana picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Penn State vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as it fell 31-26 to Minnesota. The losing side was boosted by running back Journey Brown, who rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Sean Clifford threw three interceptions in the loss, but he's generally been one of the more impressive first-year starters at quarterback in the country. Clifford has thrown for 2,271 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions while adding 319 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground.

Indiana, meanwhile, has won four straight outright and has been one of the Big Ten's better teams against the spread. The Hoosiers are 5-3 ATS on the season and 2-0 ATS as road underdogs, the spot they find themselves in on Saturday. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey has been a big catalyst for Indiana this season, throwing for 1,302 yards, nine touchdowns and just three interceptions as he's filled in for the injured Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder). Whop Philyor (59-813-3) has been the top target at receiver, while Stevie Scott III has led the way on the ground (148-737-9).

So who wins Indiana vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.