Penn State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from computer on 68-42 roll

The 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten Conference college football action at Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (5-0), who finished third in the Big Ten East at 6-3 and 9-4 overall in 2018, have won their last two games at Iowa and are 9-5 all-time there. The Hawkeyes (4-1), who finished tied for second in the West Division at 5-4 and 9-4 overall last season, have had six straight winning seasons and 10 in the past 11. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET from Kinnick Stadium. Penn State is 3-1 against Iowa when both teams enter the game ranked.

The model knows Penn State has had a lot of success against the Big Ten West Division, winning its last 11 games dating back to an overtime win over Minnesota on Oct. 1, 2016. The streak includes the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game win over Wisconsin and three victories over Iowa. Penn State has also won 24 out of its last 29 games against Big Ten opponents. All-time, the Lions are 216-104-3 against the conference since first meeting Ohio State in 1912.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions have had a lot of success rushing the ball, averaging 192 yards per game despite not having any rushers averaging more than 50 yards per game. Penn State instead has four backs with at least 25 carries on the season, and each averages 39 yards or more. Sophomore running back Journey Brown leads Penn State at 43.4 yards, followed by freshman running back Noah Cain (41.6), sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford (40.0) and freshman running back Devyn Ford (39.6).

But just because the Nittany Lions have dominated Big Ten foes in back-to-back weeks does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Iowa spread on Saturday.

That's because the Hawkeyes are tough at home, especially at night. This will be Iowa's 20th night game in the history of Kinnick Stadium and the Hawkeyes have gone 13-6 in those games so far, including 3-4 against ranked opponents. Iowa is also 4-2 in its last six home games against Penn State.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley will be looking for a bounce back game following the loss to Michigan. For the season, Stanley has completed 99-of-160 passes for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns. He is well on his way to throwing for more than 2,400 yards for the third straight season and has tossed 60 career touchdowns, including 26 in both his sophomore and junior years.

