Penn State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 68-42 roll

The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes will look to stay in the mix in their respective divisions when they meet in a key Big Ten Conference college football crossover matchup on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (5-0), second in the Big Ten East and one-half game behind Ohio State, are 1-0 on the road and facing their first major test, while the Hawkeyes (4-1), fourth in the Big Ten West and one game behind co-leaders Minnesota and Wisconsin, look to get back on track following last week's loss to Michigan. Kickoff from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5.

The model knows Penn State has continued its winning ways with a strong start to the season and is taking aim at its 15th consecutive winning season. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series with Iowa, 16-12, and have won the previous five games in the series, including a 30-24 victory last season. Penn State enters the game with the second-best scoring defense in FBS, allowing just 7.4 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are led by sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford, who has been outstanding this season, completing 90-of-135 passes for 1,443 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just twice. In Big Ten wins over Maryland and Purdue, Clifford threw for three touchdowns in each game. Against Maryland, he also completed nearly 84 percent of his passes for 398 yards.

But just because the Nittany Lions have dominated Big Ten foes in back-to-back weeks does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Iowa spread on Saturday.

That's because the Hawkeyes are tough at home, especially at night. This will be Iowa's 20th night game in the history of Kinnick Stadium and the Hawkeyes have gone 13-6 in those games so far, including 3-4 against ranked opponents. Iowa is also 4-2 in its last six home games against Penn State.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley will be looking for a bounce back game following the loss to Michigan. For the season, Stanley has completed 99-of-160 passes for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns. He is well on his way to throwing for more than 2,400 yards for the third straight season and has tossed 60 career touchdowns, including 26 in both his sophomore and junior years.

