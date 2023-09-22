The Big Ten on CBS schedule includes seven games in 2023 and that includes a marquee matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 after a 3-0 start while Iowa is also 3-0 and ranked 24th in the Week 4 college football polls. These programs didn't play each other last season but Iowa won head-to-head matchups over Penn State in 2021 and 2020, covering the spread as favorites on both occasions.

However, this time around it's the Nittany Lions who are favored by 14.5 points at home in the Penn State vs. Iowa odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is down to 40 points after opening at 41.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Penn State vs. Iowa:

Penn State vs. Iowa spread: Penn State -14.5

Penn State vs. Iowa over/under: 40 points

Penn State vs. Iowa money line: Penn State -677, Iowa +475

Penn State vs. Iowa streaming: Paramount+

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions area perfect 3-0 against the spread to start the season thanks in large part to a defense that has been dominant. The Nittany Lions are only allowing 267.3 yards and 11.7 points per game despite two of their three games being played against Power Five opponents (West Virginia and Illinois).

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has led an offense that averages 43.7 points and 467.3 yards per game. Allar is completing 67% of his passes and averaging 8.4 yards per pass attempt with four touchdowns and no interceptions and Penn State will certainly need its young emerging star to continue to protect the football against a fundamentally sound Iowa defense.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa has been nearly as good on that side of the ball, allowing only 286.0 and 12.3 points per game in wins over Utah State, Iowa State and Western Michigan. Iowa has several defensive starters who were with the program when it last visited State College, capturing a 41-21 victory as 1-point favorites on the road in 2020.

Michigan transfer Cade McNamara has shown some signs of helping the Iowa offense turn the corner after ranking 123rd in the nation in scoring last year. He had a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes in a season-opening win over Utah State and also threw for two touchdowns last week in a romp of Western Michigan.

How to make Iowa vs. Penn State picks

