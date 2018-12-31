Penn State vs. Kentucky, Citrus Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

After the best regular season in 41 years, Kentucky looks to cap off the year with the first bowl win of the Mark Stoops era against Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. Interestingly enough, the two teams are squaring off 20 years to the day after their last meeting in the 1999 Outback Bowl.

Viewing information

Event: Citrus Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Penn State: This will be the final run for Trace McSorley, Penn State's all-time passing and wins leader. And with just 15 more rushing yards, McSorley will also break Michael Robinson's record for career rushing yards by a quarterback. The work that he has been able to do as the leader of this Penn State offense has been as pivotal (if not more) than the headline-grabbing play of former Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley. Speaking of Barkley, Penn State has gotten great play out of his replacement, junior running back Miles Sanders. Sanders averaged 101.9 rushing yards per game this year, good for fourth in the Big Ten and No. 22 among all FBS players. His rushing total actually eclipsed Barkley's from the year before, and he's proven to be just as physical with 792 yards after contact (No. 12 nationally).

Penn State has done a great job of recruiting under James Franklin, so there is going to be an expectation of continued success, but this is certainly the end of an era with McSorley wrapping up his college career in the Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky: A breakthrough season for Stoops and the Kentucky program concludes with an opportunity for a statement win against one of the best teams of the last four years. A win against Penn State would serve as validation in the eyes of the outside public after the Wildcats fell short in spotlight games against Texas A&M and Georgia, but those inside the program know the success of 2018 has been the fruits of years of labor and commitment from everyone around Lexington.

On an individual level, the biggest storyline probably surrounds edge rusher Josh Allen. Allen was one of three Kentucky players to earn All-America honors this award season, and Allen himself was named the top defensive player in the country as the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik Award winner. His NFL Draft stock has gone through the roof over the last three months, with oddsmakers naming him one of the handful of players in the running to be the first overall pick.

Game prediction, picks

It's really hard to ignore how well Penn State played in its last two bowls, both New Year's Six games, and wonder if McSorley is going to be the difference maker here in a fantastic battle between the Nittany Lions' offense and Kentucky's nasty defensive front. While Barkley is not with PSU anymore, Sanders has been just as effective in the rushing game, and I think Penn State can capitalize on good field position opportunities for the few touchdowns it needs to win this game and cover the spread. It's just hard to imagine Kentucky scoring more than 20 points against Penn State's defense. Pick: Penn State -6.5

