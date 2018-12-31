Penn State vs. Kentucky odds, line: 2019 Citrus Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

The 2019 Citrus Bowl will be a clash of top-15 teams as No. 12 Penn State takes on No. 14 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on New Year's Day. It's the seventh-oldest bowl game in college football, and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are currently 6.5-point favorites with the total at 47 in the latest Penn State vs. Kentucky odds. Before you make your Citrus Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the Penn State vs. Kentucky picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on Citrus Bowl 2019, one big advantage for Penn State will be quarterback Trace McSorley. Without do-everything running back Saquon Barkley by his side this season, McSorley's passing numbers have taken a tumble. However, he's still a serious threat for opposing defenses because of the big-play ability he has as both a runner and thrower.

McSorley had 461 yards of total offense in a nail-biting loss to Ohio State earlier in the year and in the four games this season where the line was in the single-digits, McSorley has helped the Nittany Lions win by an average of nearly 12 points. He'll also have less opposition, as Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones won't play.

But just because Penn State boasts a dynamic offense doesn't mean it can cover the 2019 Citrus Bowl spread against Kentucky.

The Wildcats' gameplan is to play solid defense and run the football effectively. Running back Benny Snell Jr. is the one of the main reasons they've been so successful this season. Snell finished second in the SEC with 1,330 yards, and his 19 rushing touchdowns were best in the conference.

Snell has topped 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons and he's the type of back who can take over a football game. That was on full display during a 175-yard performance at Florida and then again when he rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State two weeks later.

