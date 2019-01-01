Penn State vs. Kentucky odds, line: 2019 Citrus Bowl picks, top predictions from advanced model on 45-25 run

The Citrus Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games in all of college football, with its origin dating back to 1947 when it was originally played as the Tangerine Bowl. In the 62 years since, it has become one of the highest-profile bowl games and has the top payout ($4.25 million) among all non-College Football Playoff games. The 2019 Citrus Bowl pits Trace McSorley and No. 12 Penn State against Benny Snell Jr. and No. 14 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the Nittany Lions are six-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Kentucky odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points oddsmakers believe will be scored, is 47. Before you think about making any 2019 Citrus Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the Penn State vs. Kentucky picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

As both teams set their sights on Citrus Bowl 2019, one big advantage for Penn State will be the success they've had in the red zone on both sides of the ball.

The Nittany Lions rank fourth in the FBS in red zone defense, holding opponents scoreless on 28.1 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line. Against an offense like Kentucky's that doesn't move the ball at will, coming up empty-handed on drives that move inside the scoring area could be debilitating.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions' offense scores on 92.3 percent of its trips inside the red zone. That includes touchdowns on 39 of 52 opportunities. If Penn State can continue to win red-zone battles at that clip, it will go a long way towards covering as nearly a touchdown favorite.

But just because Penn State boasts a dynamic red zone game doesn't mean it can cover the 2019 Citrus Bowl spread against Kentucky.

The Wildcats' gameplan is to play solid defense and run the football effectively. Running back Benny Snell Jr. is the one of the main reasons they've been so successful this season. Snell finished second in the SEC with 1,330 yards, and his 19 rushing touchdowns were best in the conference.

Snell has topped 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons and he's the type of back who can take over a football game. That was on full display during a 175-yard performance at Florida and then again when he rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State two weeks later.

