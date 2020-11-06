Who's Playing
Maryland @ No. 10 Penn State
Current Records: Maryland 1-1; Penn State 0-2
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Beaver Stadium. Maryland will be strutting in after a victory while the Nittany Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Penn State came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 38-25. Despite the loss, Penn State got a solid performance out of WR Jahan Dotson, who caught eight passes for three TDs and 144 yards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 38-38 between Maryland and the Minnesota Golden Gophers going into overtime last Friday, but Maryland pulled a 45-44 win out of their hat in the final minutes. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 38-21 deficit. RB Jake Funk was a one-man wrecking crew for the Terrapins, rushing for one TD and 221 yards on 21 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Funk's longest run was for 51 yards in the third quarter.
The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 25-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.
Penn State was fully in charge when the two teams previously met in September of last year, breezing past Maryland 59 to nothing on the road. Will Penn State repeat their success, or do the Terrapins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 25-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Maryland in the last six years.
- Sep 27, 2019 - Penn State 59 vs. Maryland 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - Penn State 38 vs. Maryland 3
- Nov 25, 2017 - Penn State 66 vs. Maryland 3
- Oct 08, 2016 - Penn State 38 vs. Maryland 14
- Oct 24, 2015 - Penn State 31 vs. Maryland 30