Who's Playing

Maryland @ No. 10 Penn State

Current Records: Maryland 1-1; Penn State 0-2

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Beaver Stadium. Maryland will be strutting in after a victory while the Nittany Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Penn State came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 38-25. Despite the loss, Penn State got a solid performance out of WR Jahan Dotson, who caught eight passes for three TDs and 144 yards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 38-38 between Maryland and the Minnesota Golden Gophers going into overtime last Friday, but Maryland pulled a 45-44 win out of their hat in the final minutes. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 38-21 deficit. RB Jake Funk was a one-man wrecking crew for the Terrapins, rushing for one TD and 221 yards on 21 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Funk's longest run was for 51 yards in the third quarter.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 25-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Penn State was fully in charge when the two teams previously met in September of last year, breezing past Maryland 59 to nothing on the road. Will Penn State repeat their success, or do the Terrapins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 25-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Maryland in the last six years.