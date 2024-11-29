The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Penn State is 10-1 overall and 5-1 at home, while Maryland is 4-7 overall and 1-3 on the road. Penn State is 43-3-1 all-time against Maryland, including winning three straight contests by an average of 27.7 points.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Maryland odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 50.5 points. Before entering any Maryland vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Penn State vs. Maryland spread: Penn State -24.5

Penn State vs. Maryland over/under: 50.5 points

Penn State vs. Maryland money line: Penn State: -4000, Maryland: +1430

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins enter on a four-game losing streak, but none of their last three losses were by more than 21 points. That one 21-point loss over the span came on the road against No. 1 Oregon. Maryland lost by 14 points to Rutgers and 16 points to Iowa, so although it isn't exiting victorious, the Terrapins are competing with their opponents. Maryland led Rutgers, 17-14, in the third quarter before allowing the game's final 17 points and was within six points of Iowa in the fourth quarter before allowing the game's final 10 points.

One of Penn State's strengths is its ground attack but Maryland has been effective against the run this season. The Terrapins are allowing 3.9 yards per rush and 135.6 rushing yards per game, which both rank inside the top 50 in college football. Sophomore quarterback MJ Morris was effective in relief of starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who left with injury, as Morris completed 12 of 23 yards for 103 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions against Iowa last week. So if Edwards can't play on Saturday, Morris can also make enough plays to keep Maryland within the spread. See which team to pick here.

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions have one of the top offenses in college football, ranking sixth in yards per play (6.9) and 14th in yards per game (445.6). Penn State enters on a three-game winning streak, averaging 36.7 ppg over that span, and covered the spread in two of the three wins with victories by 29 and 39 points. Penn State also has a chance of competing for a Big Ten title with a victory depending on the result of Michigan vs. Ohio State. But with the chance of a home playoff game either way, Penn State will want a statement victory to prove to the College Football Playoff committee it's one of the top teams in the nation.

Junior quarterback Drew Allar has six touchdowns (five passing) compared to no interceptions over his last three games as the 6-foot-5 signal-caller has 2,497 passing yards on 9.6 yards per attempt, which ranks second in the Big Ten. Allar has the third-best quarterback rating (171.0) and completion percentage (72.2%) in the conference. The running back tandem of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both have more than 600 yards this season. The Nittany Lions offense may be too much for Maryland. See which team to pick here.

