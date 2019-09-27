Penn State vs. Maryland odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced model on 42-18 run

The 12th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions look to continue their dominance over the Maryland Terrapins when they meet on Friday. The Nittany Lions (3-0), who finished third in the Big Ten East and 9-4 overall in 2018, have won four straight games in the series, while the Terrapins (2-1), who finished fifth in the East and 5-7 overall last season, are 2-0 at home. The game is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 39-2-1, and Friday's tilt is the conference-opener for both schools. Penn State is favored by 6.5 in the latest Penn State vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60, up two from where the line opened. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Maryland vs. Penn State picks of your own.

The model knows Penn State, making its first appearance on the road this season, was 4-1 away from home a season ago. The Nittany Lions are 48-21 under sixth-year coach James Franklin, going 2-3 in bowl games. Penn State has had 14 straight winning seasons and has been to five straight postseason games. The Nittany Lions have never lost to the Terrapins when Penn State has been ranked, going 17-0-1 all-time.

Sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth is off to a strong start with 10 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He has been a weapon since arriving on campus last year. For his career, he has 36 catches for 508 yards and 10 scores. Freiermuth caught eight passes for 99 yards and two TDs against Buffalo in Week 2.

But just because Franklin and company have piled up points so far this season does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Maryland spread on Friday.

That's because the Terrapins have also found their offense in junior quarterback Josh Jackson, who spent his first two seasons at Virginia Tech. He has completed 51-of-100 passes for 724 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jackson's favorite receiver so far this season has been sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., who has nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he has 22 receptions for 445 yards and two scores.

