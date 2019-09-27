Penn State vs. Maryland odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 42-18 run

The Maryland Terrapins will look to turn the tables on No. 12 Penn State on Friday when they meet in a Big Ten East game at College Park. The Terrapins (2-1), 2-0 at home, are looking for their first winning season since 2014, while the Nittany Lions (3-0), take aim at their 33rd win in their last 35 meetings against Maryland. The game from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET, and Penn State won last year's meeting 38-3. The Nittany Lions are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Maryland odds after the line moved as high as a touchdown, while the over-under for total points scored is 61, up a field goal from the opener. Before making any Maryland vs. Penn State picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Penn State vs. Maryland. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Penn State, making its first appearance on the road this season, was 4-1 away from home a season ago. The Nittany Lions are 48-21 under sixth-year coach James Franklin, going 2-3 in bowl games. Penn State has had 14 straight winning seasons and has been to five straight postseason games. The Nittany Lions have never lost to the Terrapins when Penn State has been ranked, going 17-0-1 all-time.

Sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth is off to a strong start with 10 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He has been a weapon since arriving on campus last year. For his career, he has 36 catches for 508 yards and 10 scores. Freiermuth caught eight passes for 99 yards and two TDs against Buffalo in Week 2.

But just because Franklin and company have piled up points so far this season does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Maryland spread on Friday.

That's because Maryland, which has one national championship (1953), has compiled a 651-597-43 all-time record. The Terrapins have won 11 conference championships, the last coming in 2001 when they were members of the ACC. Sophomore tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is tied for the team lead with nine receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown. He's also rushed three times for 72 yards and three more scores.

Sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr. has picked up where he left off last season when he rushed for more than 1,000 yards. McFarland has carried 46 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns. He has also caught three passes for 59 yards and one TD. For his career, he has 177 rushing attempts for 1,259 yards and nine end zone visits.

So who wins Maryland vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Maryland vs. Penn State spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,300 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.