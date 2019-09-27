Penn State vs. Maryland: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, football game, kickoff time, preview

A pivotal weekend in the Big Ten East will kick off on Friday with a primetime tilt between No. 12 Penn State and Maryland, and it should deliver plenty of entertainment. The two teams are combining to score exactly 100 points per game through three contests this season while surrendering only 23.3 points, so expect a competitive game between two complete teams -- and with potentially huge conference title implications at stake.

However, after starting red hot on offense, Maryland was slowed in its most recent outing, scoring just 17 points in a stunning loss to Temple.

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 and coming off a 17-10 win over rival Pitt, while the Terrapins are 2-1 and coming off a 20-17 loss to Temple. Let's take a closer look at what this matchup means for both teams and pick who will be victorious on Friday night in College Park.

Storylines

Penn State: Coming off a 9-win campaign in 2018, the Nittany Lions have their sights set on returning to the top of standings in the Big Ten East -- and they have the talent to do so. Behind sophomore tailback Journey Brown and dual-threat quarterback Sean Clifford, they should be able to keep Maryland on its toes if they can manage the atmosphere. They're prepping at practice this week with extra crowd noise and the Maryland fight song on full blast.

Maryland: First-year coach Mike Locksley has overhauled the sluggish Terrapins offense and turned it into a juggernaut. With graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson and sophomore star running back Anthony McFarland Jr. pacing the new-look O, Locksley and his staff should have the horses to keep up with Penn State to potentially pull off an upset.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

This feels like a trap game for Penn State. Coming off a rivalry win and on a short week, they have to hit the road to face a better-than-expected Terrapins team that's had this game circled on the calendar since the offseason. I fully expect Locksley and his staff to throw the kitchen sink at James Franklin, and as such, I think Maryland will cover this 6.5 point spread. Pick: Maryland +6.5

So who wins Maryland vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,300 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.