Penn State vs. Memphis: Prediction, pick, Cotton Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

The Cotton Bowl will be the first of the New Year's Six Bowl games to kick off this season with No. 10 Penn State taking on No. 17 Memphis in AT&T Stadium. It marks the first time these two programs have met on the football field, though it will be Penn State's fourth appearance in the Cotton Bowl, its first since the 1974 season. That was when Penn State was still an independent, nearly 20 years before it joined the Big Ten in 1993.

This is also the 24th time Penn State has appeared in one of bowls now referred to as the New Year's Six. Memphis will be stepping into the Cotton Bowl for the first time but should not be phased by the big stage considering its success over the last few seasons. So what will happen in the Cotton Bowl to kickoff a big day of games Saturday? Let's take a look.

Storylines

Penn State: While Penn State won't be disappointed to be playing in the Cotton Bowl, this isn't where the Nittany Lions had hoped to end up. Penn State got off to an 8-0 start to the season, including a couple of key wins over Iowa and Michigan. Then the Nittany Lions went north to Minnesota where they lost to the Golden Gophers. A few weeks later, Penn State lost on the road to Ohio State and limped to the finish line going 2-2 in its final four games, including a lackluster 27-6 win over Rutgers to finish the regular season. Quarterback Sean Clifford was banged up in the Ohio State loss but is expected to play in this game. Somebody who won't be there is offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, who has left to become the head coach at Old Dominion.

Memphis: Memphis won the AAC to earn the Group of Five's spot in the New Year's Six. The Tigers enter the game with a 12-1 record, and their only loss was a 30-28 defeat on the road against Temple. Of course, they also enter this game without their head coach, Mike Norvell, who left to take over Florida State. Norvell leaves behind a solid program he helped build. While the Cotton Bowl is the biggest bowl game the Tigers have ever played in, it's also the sixth straight bowl game they've made. That's impressive for a program that has only reached a bowl game 12 times in its history.

Viewing information

Event: Cotton Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Cotton Bowl prediction, picks

When it comes to bowl games you often have to wonder how motivated a team will be to play in the game. On one hand, we have Memphis, which is playing in the biggest bowl game in program history and going up against a college football power. Then there's Penn State, which had a disappointing end to the season and will be without its offensive coordinator. If Penn State shows up interested in playing this game, it could blow the doors off of Memphis. At the same time, Memphis is explosive enough on offense that it can keep pace with the Nittany Lions and is certainly capable of pulling off an upset if it catches Penn State sleeping. So I like taking Memphis and the points. Pick: Memphis (+6.5)

