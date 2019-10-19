Penn State vs. Michigan score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

As is the case in most big-time division matches, there's a lot on the line Saturday night in Happy Valley. No. 7 Penn State doesn't just welcome No. 16 Michigan to town as a team looking to compete in the Big Ten East or for a Big Ten title. This is a Penn State team that has its eyes on a College Football Playoff berth, and it knows that in order to get there, it has to keep winning -- and beating good teams. Michigan provides an opportunity to do just that a week after PSU picked up a road win against a ranked Iowa squad.

Then there's Michigan itself, which has failed to live up to the expectations of some under Jim Harbaugh but has done well against Penn State in his tenure. The Wolverines are 3-1 against the Nittany Lions the last four meetings, and they need to get to 4-1 if they want to continue holding out hope for a Big Ten title. The Wolverines already have a loss on their resume, and a second loss would effectively knock them out of the running for the division. In other words, this is a must-win for both of these teams, and it should be a terrific affair.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Penn State vs. Michigan. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.