Penn State vs. Michigan score, takeaways: No. 7 Nittany Lions hold off Wolverines rally for key Big Ten win

Three of the last four meetings between No. 7 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan have witnessed the victorious team come out on top by four touchdowns or more. The meeting on Saturday night in Happy Valley seemed to be headed in the same direction, but going into the fourth quarter, we appeared to be headed towards a potential nail-biter finish as the Nittany Lions held just a seven-point lead after being up by three scores at one point in the first half -- and an exciting finish in the Whiteout conditions is just what we received.

Behind quarterback Sean Clifford tossing for two touchdowns and rushing for another, Penn State jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Michigan was being written off for dead, but the Wolverines scored on a Zach Charbonnet 12-yard rushing touchdown just before the half to cut it to 21-7. The third quarter -- which included a 100-yard kick return to open the half by K.J. Hamler called back for holding -- saw very little action until Michigan showed a bit more effort to rise from the dead in the form of another 12-yard rushing score from Charbonnet to give us a 21-14 score. The Wolverines would never be able to get closer than that, however. While K.J. Hamler's touchdown return didn't stand, there was no taking his 53-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter off the board. Michigan would again answer, but it could never finish the comeback. The Wolverines found themselves facing a fourth-and-goal in the final minutes. Shea Patterson escaped pressure and found receiver Ronnie Bell in the end zone, but Bell couldn't pull the pass in. A few plays and a first down later, Penn State was taking knees to ice the game.

The win improves Penn State to 7-0 on the season, and keeps them on pace for a clash with Ohio State for the Big Ten East. Michigan falls to 5-2 on the season, and as many will tell you in the coming days, the Wolverines fall to 1-10 against top 10 teams under Jim Harbaugh.

