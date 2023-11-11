The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) travel to Happy Valley to take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) in a Big Ten East matchup on Saturday. The Wolverines will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended from by the Big Ten for a sportsmanship violation. Harbuagh can coach the team during the week at practice, but is not allowed to be on the sidelines for games. Michigan enters this matchup with a perfect record, including a 41-17 blowout win over Purdue in its last outing. Penn State is riding a two-game winning streak after beating Maryland 51-15 on Nov. 4. The Wolverines lead the all-time series 16-10.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Beaver Stadium. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 45. Before making any Michigan vs. Penn State picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 51-22-2 on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Michigan vs. Penn State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Penn State vs. Michigan:

Penn State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -4.5

Penn State vs. Michigan over/under: 45

Penn State vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -202, Penn State +167



MICH: The Wolverines are 4-4-1 against the spread in 2023.

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 6-2 against the spread in 2023.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines will be without their head coach, but are a veteran team with elite talent on both sides of the ball. Offensively, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has played well enough that many scouts consider him to be a likely first round pick when he enters the NFL Draft. On the season, McCarthy has completed 75.7% of his pass attempts for 2,134 yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 137 yards and three scores. Running back Blake Corum has rushed for 649 yards and 16 touchdowns through nine games.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines are one of the top teams in all of college football. Michigan ranks first in the country in total yards allowed (231.4), passing yards allowed (141.3), and points allowed (6.7) per game. They are facing a Penn State offense that struggled mightily when it faced another elite defense in Ohio State.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State has home field advantage, and despite their strong overall record, will be underdogs in this game. History has proven that home underdogs tend to perform well against the spread, and the Nittany Lions own an impressive 6-2 ATS mark this season. On top of that, Michigan is dealing with a massive off the field distraction with Jim Harbuagh's recent suspension by the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions rank right up there with Michigan in terms of dominance on the defensive side of the ball. The Nittany Lions enter this matchup ranked second in the country in total yards allowed (234.4) and rushing yards allowed (60.6), third in points allowed (11.9), and 13th in passing yards allowed (173.9) per game this season. Penn State's defense will be the best unit Michigan has faced in 2023.

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Penn State vs. Michigan on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Michigan vs. Penn State picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 51-22-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.