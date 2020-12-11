Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Penn State

Current Records: Michigan State 2-4; Penn State 2-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Penn State Nittany Lions are heading back home. Penn State and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions will be strutting in after a victory while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Penn State had enough points to win and then some against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, taking their contest 23-7. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Penn State, but they got scores from RB Devyn Ford and WR Parker Washington.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 52-12 bruising that MSU suffered against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week. The Spartans were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Payton Thorne.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Penn State's win brought them up to 2-5 while MSU's loss pulled them down to 2-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Penn State ranks 17th in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 327.4 on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 14th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 319.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Michigan State have won three out of their last five games against Penn State.