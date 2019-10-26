Penn State vs. Michigan State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from computer on 92-59 run

After two straight losses and then their bye, the Michigan State Spartans will look to turn their fortunes around when they host the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten East action on Saturday. The Spartans (4-3), who have won five of the past six games in the series, won last year's meeting 21-17 at Penn State. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, have won two conference road games already this season, including at No. 17 Iowa. The game scheduled for Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., will start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State leads the all-time series 17-15-1, and has won four of the last six home games vs. Penn State. The Nittany Lions are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Penn State vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Penn State vs. Michigan State picks down.

The Nittany Lions have put together 14 straight winning seasons and are 52-21 under sixth-year coach James Franklin. Through the years, Penn State has participated in 49 bowl games, going 29-18-2, including a 27-24 loss to Kentucky in last year's Citrus Bowl. The program's 894 victories is eighth-most in the nation, while the Nittany Lions' .690 winning percentage is 10th-best in the country.



Sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford is a huge part of Penn State's offense. He not only leads the Nittany Lions in passing, but he is second on the team in rushing. In seven games this season, Clifford has completed 116 of 184 passes (63 percent) for 1,742 yards and 16 touchdowns, including three last week in a 28-21 win over Michigan. He has also rushed 70 times for 269 yards (3.8 average) and three scores.

But just because Sean Clifford is playing well doesn't mean that the Nittany Lions will cover the Michigan State vs. Penn State spread on Saturday.

That's because the Spartans have also been among the nation's best through the years, compiling a 705-462-44 all-time record. The Spartans have won six national championships – 1951, 1952, 1955, 1957, 1965 and 1966 – and 11 conference titles.

Michigan State's offense will be led by senior quarterback Brian Lewerke, who is a threat in both the passing and running game. He has completed 131-of-228 passes for 1,596 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and is second on the team with 147 yards rushing on 53 carries. Lewerke has faced the Nittany Lions twice before in his career and has completed 57-of-108 passes for 659 yards and four touchdowns.

