Penn State vs. Michigan State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 92-59 run

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions look to stay unbeaten when they travel to East Lansing on Saturday to face the Michigan State Spartans. The Nittany Lions (7-0), who are tied for first in the division with Ohio State at 4-0, have won both road games they have played. The Spartans (4-3), who are tied with Indiana for fourth place in the East Division at 2-2, are 3-1 on their home field. Kickoff from Spartan Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans have won five of the past six games in the series. James Franklin and company are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Michigan State vs. Penn State picks of your own, look at the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.



The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season. It also called Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season.

Now, the model has simulated Penn State vs. Michigan State 10,000 times. It's leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick.

The model knows Penn State has experienced plenty of success through the years and compiled an 894-391-42 all-time record. The Nittany Lions have won two national championships (1982 and 1986) and five conference crowns, the last coming in 2016. They have also won two division titles.

The Nittany Lions have a strong defense that is limiting opponents to just 10 points per game. Sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons leads Penn State with 45 tackles, including 22 solo, one sack and one pass defensed. Also leading the way are junior defensive ends Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney. Each has recorded 5.5 sacks.

But just because Penn State's defense is among the nation's best does not guarantee it will cover the Michigan State vs. Penn State spread on Saturday.

That's because the Spartans have also been among the nation's best through the years, compiling a 705-462-44 all-time record. The Spartans have won six national championships – 1951, 1952, 1955, 1957, 1965 and 1966 – and 11 conference titles.

Michigan State's offense will be led by senior quarterback Brian Lewerke, who is a threat in both the passing and running game. He has completed 131-of-228 passes for 1,596 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and is second on the team with 147 yards rushing on 53 carries. Lewerke has faced the Nittany Lions twice before in his career and has completed 57-of-108 passes for 659 yards and four touchdowns.

