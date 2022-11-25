The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) will try to extend their three-game winning streak and earn a spot in a New Years Six bowl game when they face the Michigan State Spartans (5-6) on Saturday afternoon. Penn State has won all three of those games in blowout fashion, including a 55-10 win at Rutgers last week. Michigan State had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana. The Spartans need a win to become bowl eligible.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Penn State vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.5.

Penn State vs. Michigan State spread: Penn State -18.5

Penn State vs. Michigan State over/under: 52 points

Penn State vs. Michigan State money line: Penn State -1100, Michigan State 700

Why Penn State can cover

Outside of losses to Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State has been outstanding this season. The Nittany Lions have won their other nine games, including each of their last three. They have won all three of those games by at least 30 points, blowing out Rutgers in a 55-10 final last week.

Head coach James Franklin recorded win No. 100 in the win over the Scarlet Knights, as quarterback Sean Clifford threw for a touchdown and ran for another. The Nittany Lions also scored on a kickoff return and two fumble returns, giving them a ton of momentum heading into Senior Day. They have covered the spread in five straight games, while Michigan State has only covered twice in its last nine games.

Why Michigan State can cover

Penn State has been dominant of late, but it is having to deal with the distractions of Senior Day festivities on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are going to be without star wide receiver Parker Washington, who is out for the season with an undisclosed injury. Washington had 46 receptions for 611 yards before going down, so his absence is a key factor in this matchup.

Michigan State notched a road win at then-No. 16 Illinois in early November as a 16-point underdog, so it is comfortable playing in this role. The Spartans have won and covered the spread in six of the last nine meetings between these teams. Junior quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for 2,450 yards and 18 touchdowns, while running back Jalen Berger has rushed for 669 yards and six touchdowns.

