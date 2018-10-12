Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

One of the great things about the Big Ten is almost every game is for some kind of rivalry trophy. And you just don't get many trophies better than the Land Grant Trophy between Big Ten East foes Penn State and Michigan State.

This year's game has an extra layer of salt to it because both teams are coming off of brutal losses. The Nittany Lions allowed Ohio State to come back -- twice -- in a Week 5 loss to the Buckeyes, and have had an extra week to simmer on all that went wrong. Michigan State held Northwestern to eight yards rushing in Week 6, but still couldn't get a win. Another loss here could start derailing the season for either team.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Penn State: The last time Penn State played, it had its heart ripped out by Ohio State. Though the Nittany Lions retain their top-10 ranking, this next month will be critical if they're going to at least try to keep pace in the Big Ten East race. Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin all come to Happy Valley over the next four weeks and there's a road game at Michigan in late October. Coach James Franklin preached after the Ohio State loss about the importance of doing all the little things right. We'll see after a week off if Penn State has taken that to heart.

Michigan State: The Spartans are in real danger of slipping into mediocrity if the Penn State game gets away from them. The pass defense in particular is extremely problematic and Penn State has one of the country's best quarterbacks in Trace McSorley. Keep in mind, too, that Sparty just lost to Northwestern in Week 6 in a game in which the Wildcats rushed for only eight yards. Michigan State's run defense is terrific, but that can't be the only thing it has going for it.

Game prediction, picks

Few things motivate a team like spending a bye week stewing over a loss. The Nittany Lions have the the passing attack to give Michigan State all kinds of problems as well. Divisional rivalry games can be tricky, but Penn State has been a great team to lay the points on this season. Pick: Penn State -13.5

