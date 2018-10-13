Penn State vs. Michigan State score: Spartans stun No. 8 Nittany Lions for second straight season

No. 8 Penn State still carried Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes with it despite its devastating loss to Ohio State at home a few weeks ago, but for the second consecutive year, Michigan State felt the need to take on the role of spoiler to the Nittany Lions. On Saturday, the Spartans rallied for a late touchdown to come away with the 21-17 victory in Happy Valley.

Hitting on just 24 of 52 passes in the game, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke was largely inconsistent in the victory, but he connected when his team needed it the most. Down 17-14 in Penn State territory with just 25 seconds left in regulation, Lewerke connected with Felton Davis III down the left sideline who took it in for the 25-yard game-winning score. Davis finished the victory as the game's leading receiver, with 100 yards on six catches with two scores.

Penn State's offense was an issue at times in the Nittany Lions' second loss of the season -- quarterback and Heisman contender Trace McSorley, in particular. McSorley was 19-of-32 passing for just 192 yards and a touchdown, and only added in 37 rushing yards on 14 carries. The lone bright spot for this Penn State offense on Saturday was running back Miles Sanders, who racked up 162 yards on 16 carries against that tough Sparty defense. Difficulties aside, it seemed as if Penn State (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) would be able to weather the Michigan State storm, but a defensive breakdown at the worst time did it in.

Last season, Penn State went on the road to East Lansing, Michigan in early November carrying the weight of an Ohio State loss on its record and needing to win out, only to come away stunned on a rainy afternoon. It happened a bit earlier this season, but coach Mark Dantonio and Michigan State (4-2, 2-1) have seemingly once again dashed the title hopes of James Franklin and Penn State -- this time in their own house in Happy Valley.