Who's Playing

Minnesota @ No. 16 Penn State

Current Records: Minnesota 4-2; Penn State 5-1

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Nittany Lions' and the Michigan Wolverines' game on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Penn State was thoroughly outmatched 25-3 in the second half. Penn State suffered a grim 41-17 defeat to Michigan. A silver lining for Penn State was the play of QB Sean Clifford, who accumulated 120 passing yards in addition to picking up 74 yards on the ground. Clifford's longest run was for 62 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, falling 26-14. QB Tanner Morgan wasn't much of a difference maker for the Golden Gophers; Morgan threw one interception with only 1.75 yards per passing attempt.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Penn State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put Penn State at 5-1 and Minnesota at 4-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Penn State comes into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at five. As for the Golden Gophers, they enter the contest with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Penn State and Minnesota both have one win in their last two games.