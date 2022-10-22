The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions will look to stay perfect at home when they battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday. The matchup will be a divisional crossover. The Gophers (4-2, 1-2), who are 1-1 on the road this season, were beaten at No. 24 Illinois 26-14, and lost starting quarterback Tanner Morgan to a head injury. His status for Saturday remains questionable. The Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1), meanwhile, are stinging from their 41-17 loss at then-No. 10 Michigan last week.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is averaging 34.5 points per game this season, 37th-best in the country, while Penn State averages 31.5, 55th nationally. The Nittany Lions are 5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Penn State vs. Minnesota picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Penn State vs. Minnesota spread: Penn State -5

Penn State vs. Minnesota over/under: 43 points

Penn State vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota +175, Penn State -210

MIN: The Golden Gophers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 road games

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions have forced 13 takeaways, including seven fumbles and six interceptions this season. Penn State added another takeaway to its total last Saturday at Michigan after a pass deflected by Chop Robinson was picked off by Curtis Jacobs and returned 47 yards for a touchdown. Penn State's 13 takeaways are good for 13th in the FBS. Penn State also is plus-seven in turnover differential, which is tops in the Big Ten and 10th in FBS.

Redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford is the all-time leader at Penn State in completion percentage (.602), while ranking second at PSU in completions (699), passing touchdowns (71) and passing yards (8,989). He is third in passing efficiency (140.9), attempts (1,161) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,038), and fourth in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (14). Clifford is tied for fifth in wins as a starting quarterback (26), is sixth in lowest interception percentage (2.24), and is tied for seventh in yards per pass attempt (7.8) and 10th in touchdown pass percentage (6.12). He has already surpassed 1,000 yards passing this season, completing 92 of 156 attempts (59%) for 1,150 yards and nine TDs.

Why Minnesota can cover

Despite that, the Nittany Lions are not a lock to cover the Minnesota vs. Penn State spread. That's because the Golden Gophers have a solid offense, even if Morgan isn't able to go. Whether or not he plays, Minnesota has other weapons, including senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim leads the team with 104 carries for 694 yards (6.7 average) and nine touchdowns. He has scored at least one touchdown in all five games he has played, including three against Colorado on Sept. 17. In that game, he carried 23 times for 202 yards (8.8 average).

Also helping power the Golden Gophers offense is senior tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Spann-Ford has 18 receptions for 252 yards (14.0 average) and one touchdown. He has at least two receptions in all six games, including a season-high four at Illinois last week. His best game was a three-catch performance for 64 yards and a score against Western Illinois.

