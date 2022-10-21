Teams looking to rebound from losses clash in a key Big Ten Conference crossover matchup when the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the 16th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The Golden Gophers (4-2, 1-2), who are tied for fourth in the Big Ten West with Northwestern and Iowa, have dropped two in a row. Last week, Minnesota lost at No. 24 Illinois, 26-14. The Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1), who are third in the Big Ten East, are coming off a 41-17 loss at then-No. 10 Michigan. Penn State leads the all-time series 9-6, including a 5-2 edge in games played in University Park.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Minnesota odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 44.5. Before making any Minnesota vs. Penn State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Penn State vs. Minnesota spread: Penn State -4

Penn State vs. Minnesota over/under: 44.5 points

Penn State vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota +178, Penn State -215

MIN: The Golden Gophers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 road games

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game

Why Penn State can cover

Senior quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Nittany Lions offense. He has completed 92 of 156 passes (59%) for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns, while throwing just two interceptions. He has also rushed 32 times for 141 yards (4.4 average) and four scores. In a 35-31 season-opening win at Purdue on Sept. 1, he completed 20 of 37 passes for 282 yards (54.1%) and four touchdowns. He was picked off once.

Also powering the offense is freshman running back Nicholas Singleton. He has been explosive, carrying 69 times for 482 yards (7.0 average) and five touchdowns. In the Week 2 win over Ohio, Singleton carried 10 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 10 times for 124 yards and two TDs in a Week 3 win at Auburn.

Why Minnesota can cover

Despite that, the Nittany Lions are not a lock to cover the Minnesota vs. Penn State spread. That's because the Golden Gophers have a solid offense, even without senior quarterback Tanner Morgan, who is questionable due to a head injury he suffered in the loss to Illinois. Whether or not he plays, Minnesota has other weapons, including senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim leads the team with 104 carries for 694 yards (6.7 average) and nine touchdowns. He has scored at least one touchdown in all five games he has played, including three against Colorado on Sept. 17. In that game, he carried 23 times for 202 yards (8.8 average).

Also helping power the Golden Gophers offense is senior tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Spann-Ford has 18 receptions for 252 yards (14.0 average) and one touchdown. He has at least two receptions in all six games, including a season-high four at Illinois last week. His best game was a three-catch performance for 64 yards and a score against Western Illinois.

