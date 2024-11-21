No. 4 Penn State travels to face off against a plucky Minnesota team in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday. The Nittany Lions sit at 9-1 with their only loss coming in a one-score affair against No. 2 Ohio State. Last week, Penn State destroyed Purdue 49-10 behind 247 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Drew Allar.

Minnesota fought its way back from a 2-3 start to reach bowl eligibility for the sixth straight non-pandemic season under P.J. Fleck. The Golden Gophers went on a four-game winning streak capped off with an upset victory over Illinois, though they're coming off a 26-19 loss to Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers have only played 16 times, all coming since Penn State joined the Big Ten. Penn State holds a 10-6 advantage all time, though the pair have split the last four matchups. Minnesota won the previous two games played in Minneapolis.

Penn State vs. Minnesota: Need to know

Jack of all trades: When Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki came to town, he quickly recognized tight end Tyler Warren as his new favorite player. Since then, Warren has emerged as the most versatile offensive player in the country. The senior has 67 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns and another 157 yards with four touchdowns on the ground. Warren even snapped a ball that he later caught for a touchdown as an eligible receiver. Have fun watching him.

Impressive backfield: Minnesota struggled offensively last season, but a revamped backfield has the Gophers competing with the top of the Big Ten. Quarterback Max Brosmer transferred in from New Hampshire and has provided real efficiency, completing 67% of his passes and already throwing for more yards than anyone since Tanner Morgan in 2019. He's flanked by running backs Darius Taylor and Marcus Major, who have combined for nearly 1,000 yards on the ground. Minnesota has the horses to hold onto the ball.

Playoff implications: The Nittany Lions currently control their own destiny to reach the CFP, but Minnesota has a chance to blow everything up. If the Gophers win, Penn State's path to the playoff becomes far more difficult without a top-20 win. Each of Penn State's final two games are de facto playoff contests, but Minnesota will certainly be the biggest challenge.

How to watch Penn State vs. Minnesota live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Penn State vs. Minnesota prediction, picks

Penn State is rolling right now and has won its last three non-Ohio State games by at least 15 points. However, good defenses and aggressive passing offenses have caused issues at times. Against UCLA, the Nittany Lions won by only 27-11. Illinois also held Penn State to 21 points, while Ohio State kept the PSU offense out of the end zone. Minnesota will be able to keep things close, hold onto the ball and come in under the betting line. Pick: Minnesota +11.5

