Penn State vs. Minnesota score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Big Ten undefeateds No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 17 Minnesota meet
When No. 17 Minnesota takes the field on Saturday to face No. 4 Penn State, it will be the first Minnesota team to play a game with a record of 8-0 since 1941. That game took place weeks before the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and drew the United States into World War II. In other words, a lot has changed since then.
This is likely the biggest game Minnesota has played since it was 6-0 and ranked at No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll and welcomed No. 20 Michigan to town. Minnesota blew a 28-7 lead in the fourth quarter that day, but it looks to perform better against a Penn State team that's better than any other team the Gophers have played in 2019. While the first College Football Rankings came out this week, and the playoff itself is nearly two months away, this game will serve as a playoff game in its own right.
So the stakes are high in Minneapolis this week, and it's been a long time since anybody's been able to say that about a college football game. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Penn State vs. Minnesota. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
