Penn State vs. Minnesota score, takeaways: Golden Gophers stun Nittany Lions in huge upset win
The No. 4 team in the nation has fallen as Penn State was run through by No. 17 Minnesota on Saturday
It's time to take Minnesota seriously. The Gophers entered Saturday's game ranked No. 17 in the College Football Playoff Rankings despite being off to their first 8-0 start since 1941. Minnesota's start was written off as the Gophers had yet to beat a ranked team this season and had faced a string of Big Ten teams forced to use backup quarterbacks. A date with No. 4 Penn State would set the record straight, and Minnesota straightened it out quite well in a 31-26 defeat at home in Minneapolis.
Let the record show that these Gophers are now 9-0 after upsetting the Nittany Lions to pick up their first win over a top-five opponent since 1999 (also Penn State). Minnesota took control early and never let go, racking up 461 yards of offense against a defense that was allowing only 280 yards per game on the season.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan led the way for the Gophers, completing 18 of his 20 passes for 339 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Minnesota defense forced three Penn State turnovers, including an interception in the end zone to seal the game with just over a minute to play.
CBS Sports was be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Penn State vs. Minnesota.
Thanks for stopping by.
