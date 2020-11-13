A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 0-2, while Penn State is 0-3. The two tradition-rich programs have met 17 times previously and the Cornhuskers hold the 9-8 all-time advantage. Saturday's matchup will be the first time the two programs have gone head-to-head since 2017.

Penn State won that matchup three years ago 56-44, but both schools are off to miserable starts and are winless both straight up and against the spread in 2020. The Nittany Lions are favored by three-points in the latest Penn State vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 56.5.

Penn State vs. Nebraska spread: Nebraska +3

Penn State vs. Nebraska over-under: 56.5 points

Penn State vs. Nebraska money line: Nebraska +140, Penn State -160

What you need to know about Nebraska



The Cornhuskers came up short against the Northwestern Wildcats last Saturday, falling 21-13. Nebraska's only offensive touchdown came from RB Dedrick Mills. Nebraska has struggled to move the ball through the air so far this season, but both quarterbacks have tried to make up for their inefficiency throwing it by producing in the running game.

Adrian Martinez has rushed for 187 yards and a score, and Luke McCaffrey has rushed for 129 yards this season. Both are averaging over seven yards per carry and the Penn State defense will certainly have to be focused on containment regardless of who is taking the snaps.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, Penn State received a tough blow on Saturday as the Nittany Lions fell 35-19 to the Maryland Terrapins. Penn State was down 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Sean Clifford threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Jahan Dotson had nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown and Parker Washington chipped in with eight catches for 70 yards and two scores. Dotson now has 21 catches for 361 yards and five touchdowns in just three games and James Franklin will be looking to create mismatches with his top receiving option on Saturday.

