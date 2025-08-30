Big Ten meets Mountain West as Penn State hosts Nevada in a 2025 college football Week 1 battle on Saturday on Paramount+. The Nittany Lions were a surprise story last season, finishing 8-1 in the Big Ten and 13-3 overall as they made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals before falling to Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack brought up the rear in the Mountain West, going 3-10 overall and dropping six straight to end their 2024 campaign.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 42.5-point favorites in the latest Nevada vs. Penn State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 54.5.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Nevada vs. Penn State on Saturday:

Nevada +42.5

Over 54.5

Penn State is expected to be one of the best teams in the country, but the SportsLine projection model has Nevada keeping this game close. The Wolf Pack got some help on offense with Herschel Turner at running back, and quarterback Chubba Purdy has some experience under his belt heading into his senior year. They will still be tasked with stopping Drew Allar and an impressive Penn State offense, but the SportsLine model projects the Wolf Pack will cover in 51% of simulations.

The Nittany Lions hit the Over in seven games last season. They will go up against a Nevada defense that gave up 391.5 yards per game last season, while also playing in seven games that hit the Over in 2024. The Over hits in 62% of simulations according to the SportsLine model.

